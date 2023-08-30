SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be a promotional pinning ceremony for the Springfield Police Department on Wednesday.

According to a news release from the Springfield Police Department, the ceremony is for the Springfield Police Department’s four newly promoted Lieutenants and Sergeants. Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood along with Mayor Domenic Sarno will be hosting the event.

“I am proud to congratulate our brave and dedicated Springfield Police Officers who are being promoted to Lieutenant and Sergeant today. Thank you to each and every one of you and your families for your service and continued brave and dedicated efforts in keeping our Springfield community safe. Wishing you continued good health and Godspeed,” states Mayor Sarno in a news release from the City of Springfield.

The ceremony will begin at 11:30 a.m. in Springfield City Hall.