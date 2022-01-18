Springfield police identify officer involved in Orlando Taylor shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield police identified the officer that was involved with the deadly shooting of Orlando Taylor.

The Springfield Police Department confirmed that Arjel Falcon was the police officer involved in the incident on January 9.

Falcon moved to the U.S. from Puerto Rico when he was 19-years-old. He served in both the U.S. army and Air Force before retiring from the military in 2016. Falcon joined the Springfield Police Department in 2013.

He will soon be undergoing additional surgery in Boston to repair nerve damage he suffered during the altercation with the suspect, Orlando Taylor.

Springfield Police said they were called to the Liberty Heights neighborhood on Sunday, January 9 for a report of a man pulling a knife on another person. When police found 23-year-old Orlando Taylor, they said he stabbed Officer Falcon in the face. Falcon then opened fire as the suspect charged at him again. Taylor later died at Baystate Medical Center.

The incident was captured on the officer’s body worn camera however, the Hampden District Attorney’s office has yet to release the video to the public.