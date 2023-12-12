SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police are increasing traffic enforcement after receiving several complaints about cars driving by school buses at high speeds.

Reckless driving has become a very serious concern for school bus drivers and families alike. People are zooming by busses during school pick up and drop off, and families are sounding the alarming and demanding action to keep their kids safe.

“Children can get hurt or killed and I read the newspaper everyday and I see this in the newspaper and to me it’s very disturbing.”

Approximately 400,000 students ride the school bus each year in Massachusetts. Children ages 4 to 7 are the most at risk to be struck by passing traffic In Springfield there’s been an uptick in drivers running through that stop sign when the red lights are flashing on school buses.

“I worry about the children, they are the most important things that we want to protect, people need to really slow down and pay attention to the rules.”

In an effort to keep kids safe the Springfield Police is ramping up traffic enforcement, “Between our ordinance unit and our traffic unit, we’re going to have officers at different bus stops throughout the city for the next two weeks until winter break to do high visibility enforcement again to ensure that drivers stop when they are supposed to.”

All drivers must remain 100 feet behind a school bus at all times. The fine for illegally passing a school bus is a maximum of $200, and repeat offenders may have their licenses suspended. The Springfield Police are advising drivers to drive cautiously to avoid potentially striking a child or pedestrian, “What we’re looking for is compliance, so when we have are officers out there for the next few weeks, we want to hand out zero tickets, because that means drivers are stopping when they are seeing the officers.”

Massachusetts law requires that all motorists in all lanes come to a stop when a school bus is stopped for pick-ups and drop offs. Buses typically will begin indicating a stop with flashing lights at least 200 feet before actually coming to a full stop.