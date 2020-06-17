Springfield police investigating after gunshot victim rushed to hospital with serious injuries

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating after a gunshot victim was located following a ShotSpotter activation on Wilbraham Road in Springfield Wednesday late Wednesday afternoon.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh said at around 5:10 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Wilbraham Road for the ShotSpotter activation.

Responding officers found the gunshot victim with serious injuries and rushed the person to Baystate Medical Center.

The police department’s detective bureau is investigating the late afternoon shooting.