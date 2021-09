SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man who was shot on Dawes Street in Springfield Friday afternoon is expected to survive, according to police.

Officers from the Springfield Police Department located the man with gunshot wounds after responding to a ShotSpotter activation on Dawes Street at 3:15 p.m. His injuries are described as non-life-threatening.

He was taken to Baystate Medical Center for treatment. The police department’s Detective Bureau is investigating.