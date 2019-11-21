Springfield Police investigating after one person shot on Glendell Terrace

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating a shooting on Glendell Terrace in Springfield that left one person with serious injuries Wednesday night.

According to the Springfield Police Department, officers were called to the Glendell Terrace neighborhood just before 7 p.m., where they found the victim shot.

He was rushed to Baystate Medical Center. A 22News crew in the area is reporting at least three police cruisers on Glendell Terrace around 8:30 p.m.

Forensic investigators are also in the area and detectives have set up bright lights and have blocked off the entrance to a home with yellow tape.

The police department’s Detective Bureau is working to determine who is responsible for the Wednesday night shooting.