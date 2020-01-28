Breaking News
Springfield Police investigating after two gunshot victims found on Union Street
Springfield Police investigating after gunshot victims found on Union Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two gunshot victims were found on Union Street in Springfield following a shooting in the area Monday night and now police are investigating. 

According to Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh, detectives were called to a shooting that occurred on the 300 block of Union Street after 9 p.m.  

Officers arrived and located two victims who were shot, one had serious injuries but was alert and speaking with officers, while the other had with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Both victims were taken to Baystate Medical Center for treatment. 

22News will continue to follow this and bring you updates as more details become available. 

