Springfield Police investigating after gunshot victims found on Union Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two gunshot victims were found on Union Street in Springfield following a shooting in the area Monday night and now police are investigating.

According to Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh, detectives were called to a shooting that occurred on the 300 block of Union Street after 9 p.m.

Officers arrived and located two victims who were shot, one had serious injuries but was alert and speaking with officers, while the other had with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both victims were taken to Baystate Medical Center for treatment.

22News will continue to follow this and bring you updates as more details become available.