Springfield police investigating car vs utility pole crash on Carew Street, road closed

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is investigating after a car crashed into a utility pole on Carew Street Wednesday morning.

According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, the crash happened on 1212 Carew Street around 5:17 a.m.

Springfield Police Captain David Kane told 22News an accident reconstruction team has been called to the area to investigate the crash. Carew Street is currently closed between Glenham Street and the entrance to the Raymond Sullivan Public Safety Complex.

View the live traffic map.

Police and Firefighters are at the area now. There is no information yet on the cause of the crash or if there were any injuries at this time. 22News will continue to update this story as soon as more information is available.