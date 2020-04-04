Springfield police investigating deadly accident on Berkshire Ave.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are investigating a deadly accident that occurred early Saturday morning.

Springfield Police Lt. Michael Kervick told 22News the department’s traffic bureau is investigating the cause.

22News crew went to the area and saw several police cars on both Berkshire Avenue and Robert Dyer Circle just after 12:30 a.m. Yellow caution tape was put up across part of the street and blocked off the road.

A 22News viewer reported Berkshire Ave. has a history of drivers speeding up and down the street. Back in 2012, a driver crashed into a home in the same area after allegedly drinking and driving.

