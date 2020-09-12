Springfield police investigating deadly shooting on Spring Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Springfield Saturday morning.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers were called to the 100 block of Spring Street just after 10:30 a.m. for a report of a gunshot victim.

When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Springfield Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story. 22News will continue to update as soon as more information becomes available.