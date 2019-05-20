Springfield police investigating deadly stabbing on Boston Rd. as unattended death

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A stabbing Saturday in Springfield is now being investigated as an unattended death.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson, Ryan Walsh, officers were called to a report of a disturbance with several men fighting at 7 p.m. Saturday on Boston Road.

When officers got there they found a man who had died after a stabbing, Walsh said, with a knife next to his body.

