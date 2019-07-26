Springfield police investigating incident on Bay Meadow Rd

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are investigating an incident in the city’s Pine Point neighborhood Friday morning.

Springfield Police Capt. Scott Richard told 22News that they cannot provide much information at this time about the situation on Bay Meadow Road, other than to say that there is no threat to the public.

Our 22News crew saw one marked car and a forensics truck in the area around 5:00 a.m.

Bay Meadow Road is a side street, located off Bay Street, just east of the intersection of Bay Street and Roosevelt Avenue.

22News is covering this story, and will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.