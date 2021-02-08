Springfield Police investigating Oak Street shooting, two wounded

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people are in stable condition at a local hospital following a shooting in the Mason Square section of Springfield Monday afternoon.

According to the Springfield Police Department, a ShotSpotter activation alerted officers of the shooting at 33 Oak Street at around 3:18 p.m.

A total of 20 shots were fired and two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, a police lieutenant told 22News. They were taken to Baystate Medical Center for treatment.

There have been no arrests made in connection with the shooting so far, the lieutenant said.

22News will follow this story and bring you the latest when we learn more.