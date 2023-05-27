SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News has learned that an arrest warrant is pending from an ongoing investigation by the Springfield Police Department.

The warrant is pertaining to reports of abuse to disabled students on a bus.

22News as received a statement from the city of Springfield and the Springfield Police.

The Springfield Police Department under Captain Trent Duda is investigating an incident that was self-reported by vanpool involving abuse of disabled students on a bus. The investigation is ongoing and an arrest warrant(s) is pending. -Bill Baker, City of Springfield.

Vanpool is a transportation service for special needs students. According to its website, it is headquartered in Wilbraham and services Springfield Public Schools. Because this investigation is ongoing, officials say no other information is available at this time.

22News will continue to follow this story and update when any new developments come in.