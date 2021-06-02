Springfield Police investigating rollover crash on Edendale Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are investigating a rollover crash on a residential street in Springfield early Wednesday morning.

Springfield firefighters were called to the area of 59 Edendale Street around 12:15 a.m. for a rollover crash where the person had to be removed from the car. Our 22news crews saw a damaged car being loaded onto a tow truck.

According to Springfield Police, the driver was taken to Baystate Medical Center and is expected to be okay. Police said that speeding was a factor in the crash.