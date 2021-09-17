Springfield Police investigating serious 2-car crash on Boston Road

Hampden County

Photo: Sent by 22News viewer via ReportIt

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating a serious motor vehicle crash on Boston Road in Springfield early Friday morning. 

Details about the serious crash weren’t immediately available. Just before 1 a.m., a 22News crew on 624 Boston Road, near a Price Rite and an auto shop, saw two vehicles heavily damaged with debris all over the roadway. 

It is unclear how many people were in both vehicles when the crash occurred or if anyone was seriously injured. No road closures have been announced in the area at this time. 

This is a developing story. 22News will bring you the latest when we learn more. 

