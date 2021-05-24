Springfield Police investigating serious 2-car crash on Boston Road

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating a serious two-car crash that occurred on Boston Road in Springfield Monday night.

Springfield police and fire officials have not released any information yet, but a 22News crew on Boston Road saw two heavily damaged vehicles on the side of the road.





Officers have also blocked off the area with yellow tape while they investigate the crash.

No road closures have been announced.

22News will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest when we learn more.