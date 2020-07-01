Springfield Police investigating shooting at Kensington Avenue intersection

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Kensington Street area of Springfield early Tuesday evening.

The Springfield Police Department have not released any details about what happened, but a 22News crew on Kensington Avenue at the intersection of Ranney Street saw several marked and unmarked police cruisers.





The intersection of the streets was also blocked off with yellow caution tape.

At least five Springfield detectives could be seen in the area investigating the shooting, picking up shell casings, and placing evidence markers on the ground.

At this time, it is unknown if anyone was injured in the shooting or if anyone has been arrested in connection.





This story is developing. 22News will update you on any new developments when it’s provided by Springfield Police.