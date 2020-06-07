Springfield police investigating shooting on Kensington Ave

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are investigating a shooting after a gunshot victim was taken to the hospital Friday night.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News, around 10:20 p.m. officers were called to Mercy Medical Center where a gunshot victim was privately dropped off to treat non-life threatneing injuries.

Walsh said the man also known as the victim was very well known to the police. Officers say he was shot on Kensington Avenue around 10 p.m. The Springfield Police Department is still investigating what happened.

MAP: Kensington Avenue

