Springfield police investigating two-car crash on Boston Road

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Springfield Fire Department)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a two-car crash on Boston Road in Springfield Sunday morning.

Springfield Fire Department Arson & Bomb Squad Commander Captain Brian Tetreault told 22News, around 5:00 p.m., crews were called to a crash at 1057 Boston Road that involved a Nissan Sentra and Honda Civic.

Tetreault said one woman was extricated from the Sentra by Springfield fire crews. Two people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The crash is being investigated by the Springfield Police Department.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch Live 7PM: Sunday Night Football

Trending Stories