Springfield Police investigating “unattended death” on Stratford Terrace

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are in the Stratford Terrace area in Springfield investigating after a body was discovered early Thursday evening.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh confirmed that detectives were called to the area for an unattended death. Walsh added that the “body was discovered after some time.”

A 22News crew in the area saw multiple marked and unmarked Springfield Police cruisers near a home. Reports about a body being discovered came into our newsroom shortly after 5:30 p.m.

According to Walsh, no criminal investigation is underway at this time. The medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death.

