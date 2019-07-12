Springfield Police K9 Moe to be introduced Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department’s newest police dog, Moe, will be introduced Friday at 9:00 a.m.

According to Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh, the late Cathleen Moriarty set aside $9500 to purchase a police dog and a vest for the police department.

Moriarty died from pancreatic cancer at the age of 55.

Her one condition was, for the dog’s name to be “Moe” after her lifelong nickname. K9 Moe is now trained and out on the street.

22News Reporter Taylor Knight will be at the ceremony and will have the full report on 22news starting at 5:00 p.m.