Springfield police launch body-worn camera program

Hampden County

by: AP

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — The Springfield Police Department is rolling out its body-worn camera program.

A dozen officers and supervisors have been trained in their use as of Friday and officials say the entire force of nearly 500 officers will be trained by the end of summer. Only school resource officers will not wear cameras over student privacy concerns. Body-worn cameras issued to police officers will not have night vision or facial recognition capabilities.

The Springfield Police Department is believed to be the only department launching a body-worn camera program during the COVID-19 pandemic. The program is expected to cost between $2.5 million and $3 million.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
22News Morning Newscast

Trending Stories

Donate Today