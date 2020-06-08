Springfield police launch body-worn camera program

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — The Springfield Police Department is rolling out its body-worn camera program.

A dozen officers and supervisors have been trained in their use as of Friday and officials say the entire force of nearly 500 officers will be trained by the end of summer. Only school resource officers will not wear cameras over student privacy concerns. Body-worn cameras issued to police officers will not have night vision or facial recognition capabilities.

The Springfield Police Department is believed to be the only department launching a body-worn camera program during the COVID-19 pandemic. The program is expected to cost between $2.5 million and $3 million.