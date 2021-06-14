Springfield police locate gunshot victim inside convenience store

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Homicide Unit is investigating after a gunshot victim was found inside a convenience store Monday morning.

According to Springfield police spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers were called to One Stop Plaza located at 494 Central Street at around 10:30 a.m. Officers located a man who was shot and died of his injuries.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Springfield Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355 or anonymously Text-A-Tip, Text CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7) type SOLVE and your tip.

