Springfield Police looking for 11-year-old boy who has not returned home

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police need your help locating a young boy who has not returned home Thursday evening.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh said 11-year-old Jaden Lopez was last seen Thursday morning and has not returned home. Lopez is described as 4’10 and was wearing black pants, possibly a white tank top and riding a black bicycle, the last time he was seen.

Walsh said nothing suspicious is known at this time, but it is unlike him to not come back home. Officers just want to locate and get him home safe to his family, Walsh added.

Anyone with information on the 11-year-old’s location is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at (413) 787-6300 or (413) 787-6355.