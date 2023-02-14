SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Youth Aid Unit is asking for the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old girl.

Springfield Police say 15-year-old Emanii Martinez ran away from DCF custody in Boston back in October. A day later, DCF investigators found her and attempted to bring her back to Boston, however, Martinez jumped out of the vehicle in Springfield and ran off.

Credit: Springfield Police Department

She has been in contact with DCF since her disappearance but has not shared where she is. If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Springfield Police Youth Aid Unit at 413-787-6360 or the police department at 413-787-6300.