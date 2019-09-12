Springfield Police looking for 57-year-old man

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police need your help locating a missing 57-year-old man who may need medical attention Thursday afternoon.

The Springfield Police Department is looking for 57-year-old Guillermo Viera who was last seen by his family at around 11:00 a.m. September 3.

Mr. Viera has brown eyes with black hair, 5’7 tall and weighs about 160-170 pounds with a tattoo of a male and female on his shoulder. He has a titanium leg, walks with a cane. and does not speak English.

Anyone who has seen Viera or has information on his whereabouts, please call the Springfield Police Department at (413) 787-6302.