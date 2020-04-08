1  of  2
Springfield Police looking for car allegedly involved in deadly crash on Berkshire Avenue

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Springfield Police are looking for a Silver Nissan Altima with front end damage that may be involved in the deadly hit and run crash on Berkshire Avenue Friday night.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, police are looking for a 2007-2012 Nissan Altima. The pedestrian crash happened near Berkshire Avenue and Robert Dyer Circle around 10:50 p.m. The man later died in the area of the crash.

Police investigating deadly pedestrian crash on Berkshire Avenue in Springfield as hit and run

Walsh said the crash is a hit and run investigation because the driver left the scene after initially stopping.

If body and repair shops or anyone else has any information you are asked to call 413-787-6333 or Text-A-Tip.

Police are asking that the driver comes forward and speaks with investigators.

