1  of  2
Breaking News
Police investigating unattended death at UMass Amherst Local communities are postponing Halloween! Check to see if your city is listed

Springfield police looking for car involved in hit and run

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Springfield Police are looking for a 2013-2015 Toyota Avalon or 2012-2015 Toyota Camry that is connected to a hit a run that happened on Parker Street Wednesday night.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh said the accident occurred on the 900 block of Parker St. around 6:30 p.m., and that a white Toyota “may have been involved.”

Walsh said the pedestrian struck was a 30-year-old man and he was taken to the hospital to be evaluated for non-life threatening injuries.

If you have any information you are asked to call 413-787-6333 or Text-A-Tip anonymously.

Springfield Police investigating hit and run on Parker St.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories