Springfield police looking for car involved in hit and run

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Springfield Police are looking for a 2013-2015 Toyota Avalon or 2012-2015 Toyota Camry that is connected to a hit a run that happened on Parker Street Wednesday night.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh said the accident occurred on the 900 block of Parker St. around 6:30 p.m., and that a white Toyota “may have been involved.”

Walsh said the pedestrian struck was a 30-year-old man and he was taken to the hospital to be evaluated for non-life threatening injuries.

If you have any information you are asked to call 413-787-6333 or Text-A-Tip anonymously.