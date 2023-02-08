SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield and the Springfield Police Department are accepting public commentary on policy updates.

This is the sixth and final policy the city is accepting commentary for after a settlement agreement with the Department of Justice. It comes after public commentary was solicited for policies including use of force, foot pursuit and motor vehicle pursuit.

Springfield Police Captain Brian Beliveau explained this last policy is an update of the department’s internal investigations procedure, “The internal investigations policy basically outlines the city’s obligation to investigate allegations on behalf of the community and it basically updates the process for doing so.”

The department in spreading the news of the opportunity for public commentary, notifying neighborhood groups and civil associations. Several C3 meetings will be held over the next few days:

Wednesday, February 8 11:00 to 12:00pm

– C3 Metro/South @ 99 Marble St. South End Community Center

Thursday, February 9 11:00 to 12:00pm

– C3 North End @ 101 Lowell St. Community Room

Monday, February 13 10:00 to 11:00am

– C3 Forest Park @ 17 Oakland St. Calvary Loves Church

Tuesday, February 14 11:00 to 12:00pm

– C3 Mason Sq. Virtual Meeting; Please email C3msquare@gmail.com for invitation and link to attend

Additionally, the following Beat Management meetings will be held;

Wednesday, February 8 from 6:00 to 7:00pm

– Sector H Sinai Temple @ 1100 Dickinson St

Thursday, February 9 from 6:00 to 7:00pm

– Sector A Brightwood Library @ Plainfield St

Wednesday, February 15 from 6:00 to 7:00pm

– Sector D Indian Orchard Citizen’s Council Community Room @ 117 Main St I.O.

Thursday, February 16 TBD

– Sector B Hungry Hill Senior Center @ 773 Liberty St (former library)

Thursday, February 16 from 5:30 to 6:30pm

– Sector F Mason Square Library @ 765 State St

Neighborhood Council Meetings to be held;

Tuesday, February 7 from 6:00 to 7:00pm

– Bay Area Neighborhood Council @ 437 Bay St

Tuesday, February 7 from 6:00 to 7:00pm

– Pine Point Community Council @ 204 Boston Rd

Wednesday, February 8 from TBD

– South End Citizens council @ 510 Main St

Wednesday, February 8 from 6:00 to 7:00pm

– Indian Orchard Citizens Council @ 117 Main St

Tuesday, February 14 from 7:00 to 8:00pm

– Forest Park Civic Association @ Faith United Church 52 Sumner Ave

Tuesday, February 14 from 6:00 to 8:00pm

– McKnight Neighborhood Council @ 55 Catherine St

Tuesday, February 14 from 5:00 to 6:00pm

– New North Citizens Council @ 310 Plainfield St

Tuesday, February 14 from 6:00 to 7:00pm

– Maple-High/Six Corners @ Mason Wright 74 Walnut St.