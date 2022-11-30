SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Youth Aide Bureau is asking for help locating a 16-year-old runaway.

16-year-old Miguel Dejesus ran away from his home in the area of the 100 block of Belmont Avenue on November 4th and then was reported missing a few days later when he did not return home, according to the Springfield Police Department.

If you know his whereabouts, contact the Springfield Police Youth Aide Bureau at 413-787-6360 or anonymously Text-A-Tip, Text CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7), type SOLVE, and your tip.