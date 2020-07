SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Springfield need your help locating a 15-year-old woman who was reported missing by her family.

Springfield Police Department says Destiny Champion snuck out of her home Tuesday night.

Destiny is described as 5’3” tall, 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call the Springfield Police Department at 413-787-6300 or 413-787-6360.