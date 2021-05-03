Springfield Police looking for missing 15-year-old

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is looing for the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old.

According to the Springfield Police Department, 15-year-old Chayra Montijo ran away from home on Sunday. Chayra may be in the North End or East Street/Page Blvd area. She also may have taken a ride service to Vermont.

If you have any information on where she may be, you are asked to contact the Youth Aide Bureau, 413-787-6360 or call the Springfield Police non-emergency line 413-787-6300.