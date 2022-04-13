SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old boy.

The boy, Julian, is approximately 5’6″ in height and weighs 125 pounds with blue dyed hair. He is known to visit the Sixteen Acres neighborhood and the wooded area near the pond along Breckwood Boulevard and Parker Street.





Julian was last seen on Tuesday. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Police Department’s Youth Aide Bureau at 413-787-6360 or the department’s non-emergency line at 413-787-6300.