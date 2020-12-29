Springfield Police looking for missing 16-year-old, last seen on December 15th

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is looking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

The girl, 16-year-old Isabelle Melendez, was last seen on December 15th when she ran away from home and has not been in contact with her family since then.

She is approximately 5’3″, 120 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on where she may be, you are asked to contact the Springfield Police Department at 413-787-6360 or 413-787-6300. You can also anonymously send a tip here.