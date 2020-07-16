Springfield police looking for missing 31-year-old last seen in January

Hampden County
Crystal Delgado (Springfield Police Department)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Springfield need your help locating a 31-year-old woman who hasn’t been in contact with her family since November.

Springfield Police Department says Crystal Delgado was last seen in Chicopee in January. Her family recently reported her missing saying they haven’t heard from her since November.

Crystal may be in the area of Worthington Street as well as School & High Streets and Fort Pleasant Avenue in Springfield.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call the Springfield Police Department at 413-787-6300 or 413-787-6360.

