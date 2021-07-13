Springfield police looking for missing 62-year-old man

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 62-year-old Springfield man.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, 62-year-old Gary Belder left his home Monday, July 5 and was believed to be going to Smiley’s located at 477 Boston Road but never returned.

Belder is described as approximately 6’1″, weighs 200 pounds and walks with a cane. He may possibly be in the South End or Johnny Appleseed Park.

If you see him or have any information, you are ask to contact the Springfield Police Department at 413-787-6300 or 413-787-6360.