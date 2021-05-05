Springfield police looking for missing 84-year-old man

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 84-year-old Springfield man.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, 84-year-old Paul Blanton left his home somewhere between 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night and 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Blanton suffers from dementia and has limited vision. He is 5’9″ and weighs 125 pounds.

Credit: Springfield Police Department

If you see him or have any information, you are ask to contact the Springfield Police Department at 413-787-6300 or 413-787-6360.