Springfield police looking for missing 84-year-old man

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 84-year-old Springfield man.
According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, 84-year-old Paul Blanton left his home somewhere between 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night and 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Blanton suffers from dementia and has limited vision. He is 5’9″ and weighs 125 pounds.
If you see him or have any information, you are ask to contact the Springfield Police Department at 413-787-6300 or 413-787-6360.