SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man who was reported missing Tuesday.

According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, 29-year-old Donavan Diaz was last seen by his family on May 4 and may be in need of his medication. He is described as 5’10” and 140 pounds.

If you have seen him or know his whereabouts you are asked to call 413-787-6300.