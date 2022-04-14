SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 69-year-old man Thursday.

According to a social media post by the Springfield Police Department, 69-year-old John Karkevich left his home Wednesday without a phone or ID. He is 5’10” in height, weighs 260 pounds, and was last seen wearing a green shirt, blue jeans, a black jacket, and white sneakers with glasses.

If you see him or know his whereabouts, you are asked to call Springfield Police Department’s non-emergency number at (413)-787-6300 or (413)-750-2253.