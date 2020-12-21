Springfield police looking for missing man last seen at Baystate Health

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man last seen Wednesday.

According to the Springfield Police Department, 56-year-old Efrain Ruiz was last seen leaving Baystate Health on Wednesday, December 16.

Ruiz is being described as approximately 5’4″ and 140 pounds with tattoos on both arms. He may be in the North End area of Springfield.

If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, please contact Springfield police at 413-787-6360 or 413-787-6300. You can also text anonymously at the number 27463, type the message SOLVE and the information.