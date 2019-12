SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is looking for the public’s help in locating a missing 21-year-old man.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, Jovan Vergara was last seen since December 9th. He was reported missing Thursday night.

Walsh said he suffers from some medical issues and is known to be near the North End/ Plainfield Street area.

If you’ve seen him or have any information you are asked to call 413-787-6302 or 413-787-6360.