Springfield Police looking for missing person

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is looking for the public’s help in finding a missing person.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, 37-year-old Zachary Gedelman is described to be 5’4″ with hazel eyes, has a gray 2011 Honda CRV with license plate 345KT6 and may be traveling with a cat.

Zachary recently moved out of an apartment on Sumner Avenue and turned in the keys.

Walsh said Zachary’s mother received a package from Zachary on December 28th and its contents made her concerned for Zachary’s well-being. Zachary has friends in the Boston area.

If you have any information on Zachary’s whereabouts please contact the non-emergency number at 413-787-6360 or the Youth Aide Bureau at 413-787-6360.

