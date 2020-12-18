Springfield police looking for missing runaway teen

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a teenager who ran away from home.

According to the Springfield Police Department, 13-year-old Gabriella Flores ran away from home on Monday. She may possibly be in Springfield or Palmer.

If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, please contact Springfield police at 13-787-6360 or 413-787-6300. You can also text anonymously at the number 27463, type the message SOLVE and the information.