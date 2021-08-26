Springfield police looking for missing teenage sisters

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are looking for the public’s help in finding two missing teenage sisters that ran away from home Tuesday night.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, 14-year-old Hamailee Sevilla and her sister 12 year old Kailey Del-Valle reportedly ran away from their Lowell Street home Tuesday night.

Sevilla has red hair and is roughly 5’4″ and weighs 145 pounds. Her sister Del-Valle has dirty blonde hair and is roughly 5’2″ and weighs 150 pounds.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Springfield Police at 413-787-6300 or our missing persons Detectives at 413-787-6360.