SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old Thursday afternoon.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, 13-year-old Giannalise Cruz left her school with another child on Wednesday and was last seen around 7:00 p.m. near the Food Zone in the Forest Park neighborhood. She is 5’2″ in height, weights 89 pounds and has black hair with green eyes. She was last wearing sweatpants, a sweatshirt, red crocs and glasses.

Credit: Springfield Police Department

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Springfield Police Department’s Youth Aide bureau at 413-750-2253 or you can call the non-emergency line at 413-787-6300.