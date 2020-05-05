Springfield Police looking for missing woman last seen in New York City area

Breaking News
(Photo: Springfield PD)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is looking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman who was last seen in New York City.

According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, 25-year-old Ashlan Smith from Springfield was last seen in the New York City area in 2019 and may still be there or in New Jersey.

If you have any information on her whereabouts or if she returns to the area you are asked to contact the Springfield Police Department at 413-787-6300 or 413-750-2253.

