SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a breaking and entering and larceny.

Detectives from the Springfield Police Department say the suspect pictured below was involved in a breaking and entering and larceny on Campechi Street.

If you can identify him, you are asked to call Springfield detectives at 413-787-6355 or text a tip to CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7) type SOLVE and your tip.