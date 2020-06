SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is looking for the public’s help in locating a 67-year-old man who could be heading to Rhode Island.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh , 67-year-old Lawrence Hause lives on Mill Street and walked away from a home on Monday. Police say he may not have any identification on him.

If you have any information you are asked to call 413-787-6300.