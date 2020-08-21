Springfield police looking for suspect allegedly giving ‘COVID hugs’ at Walmart

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police detectives are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person allegedly involved in an incident at the Walmart on Boston Road Saturday, August 15.

“Just giving you a COVID hug, you now have COVID”

(Photo: Springfield PD)

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, around 7:10 p.m. the suspect pictured took an item out of a victim’s hand and then gave him a hug and said “just giving you a COVID hug, you now have COVID.” The suspect then laughed and walked away.

Walsh said the victim, who is a cancer survivor, had never seen the suspect before. The suspect had also done this to other customers as well.

If you have any information on who this is you are asked to contact the detective bureau at 413-787-6355, leave a private message on Facebook, or anonymously Text-A-Tip, by texting CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7), type SOLVE and your tip.